A blast at a Turkish ammunition factory kills 11 people

ISTANBUL (AP) — An explosion at an ammunition factory in northwest Turkey left 11 dead and five injured Tuesday morning.

The blast occurred in Balikesir province, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. The factory is in a rural area away from population centers.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said the explosion collapsed the capsule production building and the surrounding buildings had minor damage. “The explosion was due to a technical issue. There is no possibility of sabotage,” he added.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc wrote on social media platform X that public prosecutors have been assigned to investigate the cause.

