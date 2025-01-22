A family of 4 die in fire at an apartment in the Kansas City suburb of Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Two children and two adults were killed Wednesday when a fire swept through an apartment complex in a Kansas City, Missouri, suburb in freezing temperatures.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at the Indy Ridge Apartments in Independence. The victims, including children ages 3 and 8, were found after the flames were extinguished, Independence Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said during a news conference.

“It is a sad day for the community,” Walker said. “We will pull together.”

Walker said it damaged two dozen units. Fire crews spent four hours at the complex battling the blaze and putting out hot spots with winds gusting at speeds up to 24 mph and temperatures in the 20s.

Walker declined to release the names of the victims, saying their relatives are still being notified. He said 32 others were displaced, and two firefighters also suffered burns. The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter.

Carissa Schulke told The Kansas City Star that she was awakened by the sounds of popping before hearing sirens.

“All of a sudden, they didn’t even knock on my door, they just busted in, ‘Hey you need to get out, you need to get out,’” Schulke recalled, as she stood outside in the cold with her dog shivering as firefighters battled the blaze.

