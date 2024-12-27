A family of 4 died Christmas Day at their New Hampshire lake house after likely carbon monoxide leak

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple and their two daughters were identified by authorities Friday as the victims of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after they were found dead at their lake house in New Hampshire on Christmas Day.

Matthew Goldstein, 52, was a elementary school teacher in Chestnut Hill and Lyla Goldstein, 54, was a project manager at Microsoft, according to online profiles. Their daughters, Valerie, 22, and Violet, 19, also died in the accident. The family all lived in Newton, Massachusetts, and had been visiting New Hampshire.

Investigators said they are continuing to inspect the home’s gas heating system and suspect there was a carbon monoxide leak, although they haven’t yet determined its cause.

New Hampshire’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completed an autopsy of Matthew Goldstein and found his cause of death was carbon monoxide poisoning. Autopsies have yet to be completed on the other three victims.

New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said there were no working carbon monoxide alarms found in the home, and he urged people to install and maintain such alarms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes carbon monoxide as a colorless, odorless gas that can kill without warning. The CDC said more than 400 Americans die each year from unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires, while another 14,000 are hospitalized.

Police arrived at the house in the town of Wakefield about 4:20 p.m. after the family didn’t show up as expected at a holiday event and other family members contacted them to conduct a welfare check, authorities said.

Matthew Goldstein taught at the Edith C. Baker School near Boston, which serves the Chestnut Hill and South Brookline neighborhoods of Brookline.

“Mr. Goldstein’s dedication to inspiring students and shaping young minds has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, colleagues and students during this profoundly difficult time,” Brookline Public Schools Superintendent Linus Guillory said in a statement.

A LinkedIn profile indicated Lyla Goldstein had worked at Microsoft for more than 16 years and for the last four years had been a principal project manager, focusing on projects that involved data and artificial intelligence.

Tax records indicate the home, on the northern tip of Balch Lake, was owned by the couple. A listing on Redfin says the home, which includes a pool and a dock, was newly renovated and had a new, efficient heating system.

