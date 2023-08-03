A father rescued his 3 children from a New Jersey river before drowning

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A father who rescued his three children from a New Jersey river drowned after he lost his balance and disappeared under the water, authorities said.

Divers found the body of Rolando Camarillo-Cholula, 42, of South River, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Millstone River, Franklin Township police said.

Emergency responders went to the river in the Somerset County town around 2:15 p.m. after a 911 caller reported the man was in distress in the water, but his children — ages 8, 11 and 13 — were safe on shore.

Witnesses said the children had gone in the water but soon became distressed. The father then went in and got the kids to shallow water, but soon struggled to maintain his balance.

Responders went into the water but could not find the man. The three children were treated at the scene.

The drowning remains under investigation.

