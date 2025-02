A federal judge weighing whether to block DOGE access to the US Labor Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge heard arguments Friday over whether to block Trump adviser Elon Musk’s team from accessing systems at the Labor Department, which has investigated the billionaire’s companies.

The Trump administration agreed earlier this week that DOGE wouldn’t get access to Labor Department data until after a ruling from U.S. District Judge John Bates, an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush. He did not immediately say when he would rule.

A group of labor unions sued to keep DOGE workers out of the systems that they say contain sensitive information about workers, including those who have filed safety complaints about their employers.

The Labor Department also has information about investigations into Musk’s companies such as SpaceX and Tesla, as well as information about competitors’ trade secrets, the unions said in their suit.

The Justice Department said there are three DOGE staffers detailed to the Labor Department and reporting to its acting secretary, but they have been made special government employees and would follow the law with any sensitive information about corporations or workers as they carry out their cost-cutting mission.

The suit comes as Musk, the world’s richest man, consolidates control over large swaths of the federal government with the blessing of Republican President Donald Trump. Musk’s team, the Department of Government Efficiency, has gained access to sensitive Treasury Department payment systems, largely dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development and offered financial incentives to millions of federal workers to resign.

“At every step,” wrote labor union lawyers represented by the advocacy group Democracy Forward, “DOGE is violating multiple laws, from constitutional limits on executive power, to laws protecting civil servants from arbitrary threats and adverse action, to crucial protections for government data collected and stored on hundreds of millions of Americans.”

The department is home to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has investigated and fined SpaceX and Tesla in connection with worker safety, the unions said in court documents.

Labor Department leadership told a union member this week that Musk and his team would be visiting and workers should let them do “whatever they ask, not to push back, not to ask questions,” the unions wrote.

The Justice Department says there’s no proof of wrongdoing and the judge shouldn’t issue “a sweeping, prophylactic order … based on plaintiffs’ rank speculation that DOL will violate the law.”

A different judge temporarily restricted DOGE access to Treasury Department systems that process trillions of dollars in payments per year to two employees with “read only” privileges. One of those, Marko Elez, resigned after he was linked to social media posts that espoused racism, but Musk said Friday he is being rehired.

Thirteen states have also vowed to sue over DOGE access to federal payment systems.

___

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.