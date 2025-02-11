A former aide to New York governors and her husband face new charges in foreign agent of China case

NEW YORK (AP) — A former aide to two New York governors and her husband are facing additional charges in a case accusing her of acting as an agent of the Chinese government.

Linda Sun and Chris Hu pleaded not guilty to the charges at a hearing Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court, according to prosecutors.

Sun, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in China, held numerous posts in New York state government over a roughly 15-year career, including deputy chief of staff for Gov. Kathy Hochul and deputy diversity officer under former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Prosecutors have said Sun, at the behest of Chinese officials, promoted Chinese government priorities within New York state government, such as preventing representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to the governor’s office. In return, prosecutors said, Hu received help for his various business ventures in China.

Sun had been charged last year with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, money laundering conspiracy and helping people commit visa fraud and enter the U.S. illegally. Hu was previously charged with money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and misuse of means of identification.

The money laundering conspiracy charge against both Sun and Hu was amended to include additional legal statutes, prosecutors said Tuesday. Hu pleaded not guilty to three additional money laundering counts.

A superseding indictment didn’t elaborate on the nature of Hu’s charges other than to say they were related to three financial transactions in 2020 totaling $1.5 million. A spokesperson for federal prosecutors declined to comment beyond what was in the updated indictment.

Jarrod Schaeffer, one of Sun’s attorneys, said the revised indictment does not allege any new counts against his client, nor does it “remedy critical errors identified in the prior indictment.”

Lawyers for Hu didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. The couple remains free on bond and are due back in court April 23.

Prosecutors have said the financial arrangement with Chinese officials helped the couple buy a $3.6 million home on Long Island, a nearly $2 million condominium in Hawaii and luxury cars. Sun also received smaller gifts, including tickets to performances by Chinese groups and “Nanjing-style salted ducks.”

Sun’s lawyers argue in a motion seeking to dismiss the charges that she had been unfairly targeted because of her affluence and ethnic background.

“In the government’s view, Ms. Sun and her family simply have too much and so there must be a nefarious reason,” the filing reads. “Sputtering about state ethics rules and undisclosed gifts, the government eventually reached the conclusion that when a woman of Chinese heritage allegedly receives unreported gifts from other Chinese individuals, she must be bought and paid for by China.”

Prosecutors, in their written response, argued Sun’s efforts to dismiss the charges is premature, saying the indictment provides “ample factual details” to back up the claims.

They note Sun never registered as a foreign agent with the state and actively concealed actions she took on behalf of China. Prosecutors also said that during a voluntary interview with FBI agents, she misrepresented the purpose of at least one trip to China and concealed the fact that it was arranged and funded by Chinese representatives.

The case is part of a broader Justice Department effort to root out secret agents for the Chinese government who U.S. officials say are covertly advancing Beijing’s interests and harassing and intimidating Chinese dissidents on American soil.

