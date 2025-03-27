A former St. Louis police officer is sentenced to probation for shooting at trick-or-treating event

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A former St. Louis County police officer was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation for firing a gun into the air at a trick-or-treating event and shouting that people were going to die.

Matthew McCulloch, 40, pleaded guilty in January to six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of making a terroristic threat and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. There was no sentencing recommendation as part of his plea, but several charges were dismissed.

Police said hundreds of people were attending the school-sponsored event in the St. Louis suburb of Kirkwood in October 2023 when an off-duty McCulloch began harassing people, walking up to some of them and saying, “You are all going to die.”

After a man responded by pushing McCulloch to the ground, police said McCulloch lifted his shirt to show a handgun and his badge. McCulloch, who was attending the event with his family, then shot into the air around a dozen times, according to the probable cause statement.

Trick-or-treaters ran for cover, then police said several people tackled McCulloch and took the gun. No one was hurt, but prosecutors said participants were traumatized.

“We respect the court’s decision in this tragic and difficult matter,” said St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Melissa Price Smith in a statement. “We are so grateful that no one was physically harmed in this incident and pray that this sentence brings some closure for the many victims — especially the many children — impacted by the defendant’s actions.”

Police said soon after the incident that McCulloch no longer worked for the department but provided no details.

