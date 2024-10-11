A hiker dies in a fall at Arches National Park in Utah

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A hiker died in a fall on a popular trail at Arches National Park in Utah.

The 68-year-old man from Paramus, New Jersey, fell about 30 feet (9 meters) Tuesday morning, park officials said in a statement.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The man’s name wasn’t released.

The fall happened near an overlook on Devils Garden Trail, a popular loop in the busy park known for its 2,000 sandstone arches.

It’s the world’s highest concentration of natural arches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.