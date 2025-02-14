A look at Pope Francis’ previous hospitalizations and health problems

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis was being hospitalized Friday for the fourth time since he was elected pope in 2013, after he was diagnosed with bronchitis last week. Francis had part of one lung removed as a young man and has recurring bouts of bronchitis, especially in winter.

The 88-year-old pontiff has had a series of other health problems, too. In addition to having had a large chunk of his large intestine removed in 2021, he now uses a wheelchair, cane or walker because of strained knee ligaments.

Francis has a personal physician, Dr. Roberto Bernabei, who is an internist and geriatric specialist at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome. He also has a personal nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, an employee of the Vatican health system whom Francis credited with saving his life when Strappetti diagnosed the 2021 intestinal problem.

In 2022, Francis named Strappetti his “personal health care assistant.” Strappetti and Bernabei usually join Francis on his foreign trips.

1957: In his native Argentina, Francis, then in his early 20s, suffered from a severe respiratory infection that forced doctors to remove part of one lung. He later recalled that a nurse saved his life at the time, deciding to double the amount of drugs he had been given.

July 4-14, 2021: Francis spent 10 days in Gemelli hospital in Rome for what the Vatican said was a narrowing of the large intestine. Doctors removed 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon. Francis emerged, saying he could eat whatever he wants, but lamenting he didn’t respond well to general anesthesia.

Jan. 24, 2023: Francis told The Associated Press that the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, that had prompted the 2021 surgery had returned but was under control.

March 29-April 1, 2023: Francis spent three days at Gemelli with a respiratory infection after feeling a sharp pain in his chest and having trouble breathing. Doctors diagnosed an acute bronchitis and treated him with intravenous antibiotics.

June 6, 2023: Francis underwent unspecified medical checks at Gemelli before returning to the Vatican.

June 7, 2023: Francis underwent abdominal surgery to remove scar tissue and repair an abdominal hernia. He was released nine days later.

Feb. 14, 2025: Francis returned to Gemelli for treatment of bronchitis and further diagnostic tests, the Vatican said.

