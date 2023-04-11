A look at who’s who in the murder trial of slain kids’ mom

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother charged in a triple murder case took part in a complex conspiracy that included unusual spiritual beliefs and efforts to kill those who stood in the way of her goals. Here, a look at the defendants and the first witnesses in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell:

THE DEFENDANT:

Lori Vallow Daybell, 49, is a beautician by trade, a mother of three, and a wife — five times over. She’s pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in the deaths of her two youngest kids and her new husband’s previous wife.

Vallow Daybell’s first marriage, to a high school sweetheart when she was just 19, ended quickly. She married again in her early 20s, and had a son named Colby before divorcing. In 2001, Vallow Daybell married again, this time to a man named Joseph Ryan. The couple had a baby girl named Tylee in 2002, but divorced just a few years later. Ryan later died in his home of a suspected heart attack.

Charles Vallow, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, entered the picture several months later. Vallow Daybell joined the LDS church and the pair married in 2006. They later adopted Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow.

But by 2019, that marriage had also soured. Charles Vallow filed for divorce, contending in court papers that Vallow Daybell also believed herself to be a deity tasked with helping to usher in the Biblical apocalypse.

The two were estranged but still married when Vallow Daybell’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed Charles Vallow outside his Phoenix suburban home.

Cox told police the shooting was in self defense, and was never charged in the case. Shortly after Charles’ death, Vallow Daybell moved to eastern Idaho with JJ, Tylee and her brother Cox.

Chad Daybell became her fifth husband on November 5, 2019 — roughly two weeks after his previous wife Tammy Daybell died under suspicious circumstances.

Meanwhile, JJ and Tylee were missing. They were last seen in September, and they were declared missing in November after extended family urged police to investigate. Their bodies were found the following year buried in Chad Daybell’s yard.

CHAD DAYBELL:

Daybell, 54, was also a member of the LDS church and a self-published author who wrote doomsday-focused fiction loosely based on church teachings. He married Tammy Daybell in 1990, and they had five kids.

Prosecutors say he met Vallow Daybell at a conference in Utah in 2018. The two purportedly felt an “instant connection” and claimed they had been married to each other in a past life, according to police records. Friends of the couple told investigators that the pair shared the same unusual beliefs, including that they could tell if someone had been taken over by an evil spirit.

Chad and Lori led a group of friends in trying to cast out the supposed evil spirits by praying and doing “energy work,” prosecutors said. Friends told police that in some cases they determined a person had become a “zombie,” fully controlled by the evil spirit. Vallow Daybell claimed the only way to get rid of a “zombie” was to destroy the person’s body, prosecutors say, and one friend told police she heard Vallow Daybell call the children zombies before they disappeared.

Tammy Daybell was initially described as having died in her sleep of natural causes. But an autopsy showed she was asphyxiated to death, Prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors on Monday.

Chad Daybell is also charged in the triple murder case. Like Vallow Daybell, he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He is expected to stand trial several months from now.

KAY WOODCOCK:

Woodcock is JJ’s grandmother, and she convinced Idaho police to check up on JJ after her normally regular phone calls and visits with the boy dried up. That “welfare check” in November of 2019 revealed that both kids were missing.

JJ’s father, Charles Vallow, is actually Woodcock’s brother: He adopted JJ as a baby because JJ’s biological parents — including Woodcock’s son — were unable to care for the child.

Woodcock was the first witness called to the stand on Monday. She told jurors that JJ was born with some disabilities and was diagnosed with autism. After Charles died, Woodcock feared Vallow Daybell no longer wanted the boy. She was also worried that JJ may had witnessed his father’s death.

“We were so worried about JJ, and did he see what happened to his dad,” Woodcock told jurors.

BRANDON BOUDREAUX AND MELANI PAWLOWSKI:

Melani Pawlowski is Vallow Daybell’s niece, and was previously married to Brandon Boudreaux, another witness to testify during the trial on Monday.

The couple was very close to Lori and Charles Vallow, Boudreaux said, even living with the Vallow family for a time. Boudreaux baptized Tylee into the LDS church when she was 8 years old, and the families spent many holidays together.

Melani aspired to be like her aunt, Boudreaux said. The two began attending religious meetings together in 2018, Boudreaux said, and soon Melani was insisting on visiting the LDS temple on a near-daily basis and arguing that they should spend $10,000 on food stockpiles for the end of the world.

In 2019 — after 10 years of marriage — the couple divorced. Boudreaux had only been living in his new rental home for two days in October of that year when someone driving a Jeep Wrangler shot at him outside the home. The bullet shattered a window but missed Boudreaux. He told police the vehicle looked just like one Charles Vallow had given Tylee.

Police were not yet investigating Tylee’s disappearance, but they would later reveal that she was last seen in early September — nearly a month before the shooting attempt on Boudreaux.

Prosecutors told the judge that they intend to prove the shooting attempt was part of a conspiracy advanced by Vallow Daybell — that if Boudreaux died, Vallow Daybell would have access to his money through her niece, Melani.

