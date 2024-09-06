A Maryland high school fight involving a weapon was ‘isolated incident,’ police say

JOPPA, Md. (AP) — A fight involving a weapon erupted at a Maryland high school Friday, officials said, but it was unclear if anyone was injured. Authorities described the confrontation as an “isolated incident.”

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Joppatowne High School after the fight, according to a statement county school officials posted on their website. The statement did not say what kind of weapon was used. The Associated Press sent an email to a schools spokesperson seeking more information.

The sheriff’s office asked people to avoid the area in a social media post, but emphasized that the confrontation was an “isolated incident, not an active shooter.” A parent-student reunification center was established at a nearby church.

The confrontation happened just two days after a shooter whom authorities identified as a 14-year-old student shot and killed four people at a high school outside Atlanta, an attack that renewed debate about safe storage laws for guns and had parents wondering how to talk to their children about school shootings and trauma.

