A Michigan man and his dog are rescued from an inland lake’s icy waters

MICHIGAMME TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man and his dog were rescued from the icy waters of an inland lake in the state’s Upper Peninsula, authorities said. Three first responders needed medical treatment.

Thad Cooper, 56, of Michigamme Township, was searching for his dog Friday afternoon when he saw its head poking above the ice more than 100 yards (meters) from shore on Lake Michigamme, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cooper kayaked onto the lake to try to rescue the dog but fell in himself and could not get out, the office said.

A sheriff’s dive team reached Cooper with a flotation board and pulled him to shore. The dog then was also rescued, the office said. Cooper and his dog spent about an hour and a half in the water.

Two first responders were taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia, and another responder sought treatment for a cut after falling through the ice, the office said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.