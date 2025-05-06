A Philadelphia woman is the eighth person to die from the January crash of a medical plane

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An eighth person has died months after the crash of a medical transport plane in Philadelphia, city officials said Tuesday.

Dominique Goods-Burke, who was in a vehicle hit by debris when the plane crashed in northeast Philadelphia, died on April 27, the city Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed. She had been out shopping with her fiance, Steven Dreuitt, who died after their vehicle was engulfed in flames on Jan. 31, and his son who suffered severe burns, according to news reports.

Goods-Burke died at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, a spokesperson for the Medical Examiner’s Office said. She was 34.

Colleagues at the cafe where she worked declined to comment on Tuesday. They told WTXF-TV, which first reported her death, that she was a beloved employee who worked as a baking supervisor.

“She was an amazing mom, she was an incredible baker, she held this place together,” Meg Hagele, the founder of High Point Cafe, told the station.

The crash, which took place on a Friday evening near a busy intersection, killed all six people on the Learjet 55 air ambulance, including a girl who was traveling home after receiving medical treatment in Philadelphia. All six people aboard were from Mexico.

Officials said that about two dozen people were injured on the ground and more than a dozen homes were damaged or destroyed.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash, said the voice recorder on the plane was not working.

The Philadelphia crash came two days after a midair collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter over the Potomac River near Washington, D.C., killed 67 people, the deadliest U.S. air disaster in a generation.

This story was first published on May 6, 2025. It was updated on May 7, 2025 to reflect the health department’s revised information on the hospital where Dominique Goods-Burke died. She died at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, not Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital.

