A police chase ends with cruisers crashing, officers injured and the pursued vehicle getting away

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A police chase in northern New Jersey ended when at least two cruisers crashed early Monday, injuring some officers.

The chase began around 2 a.m. in Bloomfield, when officers tried to stop a sport utility vehicle, WABC-TV in New York reported. The pursuit continued into nearby Newark, where the crash occurred.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many officers were injured or how many vehicles were involved. The injured officers were treated at a hospital.

The SUV that was being pursued was not involved in the crash and fled, authorities said. It was not clear why officers were trying to stop it.

Newark police declined to comment on the crash, which remains under investigation. Bloomfield police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

