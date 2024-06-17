A small plane crash in upstate New York kills the pilot

COLONIE, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane crashed in upstate New York near Albany on Monday, killing the pilot, who was the only person aboard, authorities said.

The twin-engine Piper PA-31 crashed near the end of the runway at Albany International Airport at around 8:15 a.m., the Federal Aviation Authority said.

Police in the Albany suburb of Colonie told the Times Union that the pilot was headed to Montreal when she experienced engine trouble and crashed. Her name was not immediately released.

A woman walking a dog near the crash site was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

