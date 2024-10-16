A veteran detective was fatally shot during a home invasion in New Jersey

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A veteran detective with a county prosecutor’s office in New Jersey was fatally shot during an apparent home invasion, authorities said Wednesday.

Sgt. Monica Mosley, 51, was found about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday by Bridgeton police, who had responded to a report of several people attempting to kick in the front door of a home, the police department said in a news release. She was pronounced dead there a short time later.

The subsequent investigation led police to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where a person was detained for questioning. That person, whose name was not released, was being treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound, but it was not clear if the person was shot during the home invasion.

Authorities have not disclosed further details, citing the ongoing investigation. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday and no charges have been filed.

Mosley began her career as a paralegal in the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office in 2006. She became a county detective three years later and served on a number of special units in the prosecutor’s office, including the special victims unit and internal affairs, where she was a unit supervisor.

The shooting is being investigated by the State Police’s Major Crime Bureau, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Bridgeton police.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.