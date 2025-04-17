Active shooter reported at Florida State University; Multiple people hospitalized

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — An active shooter was reported Thursday on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, according to the school’s alert system. Multiple people have been hospitalized.

A nearby hospital says it is treating people affected by the shooting. Sarah Cannon, a spokesperson with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, said the hospital cannot yet confirm the number of people in care, and said the details are still unfolding.

Police were on scene at the university or on the way around noon, officials said. Students and faculty were instructed to continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.