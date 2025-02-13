Amid ‘new dynamic,’ former state Sen. Niraj Antani drops one statewide campaign, launches another

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Republican state Sen. Niraj Antani is suspending his 2026 campaign for Ohio secretary of state to run for state treasurer.

Antani, 33, of Miamisburg in the Dayton area, on Wednesday cited the “new dynamic” injected into the contest last week when Ohio’s sitting statewide officeholders finally settled into their lanes.

Treasurer Robert Sprague dropped a gubernatorial bid to run for secretary of state and Secretary of State Frank LaRose launched a campaign for state auditor. Both have said they will endorse Trump insider Vivek Ramaswamy for governor should he seek the seat, as is expected.

Antani said that he was disappointed but “not deterred” when the jockeying created a head-to-head with Sprague. He will just seek a different office.

“My team and I have taken the last week to evaluate this new dynamic, and unfortunately we see no path forward to victory with Treasurer Sprague in the race,” Antani said in a statement. “While I am disappointed, I am not deterred. For the last decade, I’ve fought against the entrenched establishment who seek to protect the status quo. I will continue that fight.”

It is unclear if Antani’s announcement marks an end to Republican positioning for Ohio’s statewide executive offices, all five of which are open next year due to term limits.

Antani was first elected to the Ohio House in 2014, the first Indian-American and Hindu to serve in the chamber. He served six years there and a single four-year term in the Ohio Senate before seeing his district redrawn by fellow Republicans to favor Democrats.

Antani opted not to seek re-election, but ran instead for southern Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He finished 10th of 11 primary candidates, with 1.7% of the vote, to Republican and now-U.S. Rep. Dave Taylor.

