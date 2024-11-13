Amtrak disruptions continue with downed wires halting service south of Philadelphia

NEW YORK (AP) — Disruptions to Amtrak service on the Northeast corridor continued Wednesday as downed wires halted trains between Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. Meanwhile, service between New York and New Haven, Connecticut, resumed about 24 hours after it was suspended because of a fire near a train route in New York City.

Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said trains between Philadelphia and Wilmington were stopped due to overhead wires blocking the tracks.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience as we work through this unexpected situation,” he said.

Abrams said service between New York and New Haven resumed at around 3 p.m.

The New York-New Haven service was halted Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out along tracks in the Bronx.

A spokesperson for the utility Con Edison said the fire started when Amtrak employees were working on a high-voltage feeder cable and a transformer. The fire spread to a nearby warehouse and to a Con Edison substation parking lot, damaging three cars, spokesperson Philip O’Brien said.

Another Con Edison spokesperson referred questions about the fire to Amtrak on Wednesday.

Amtrak officials said in their statement that railroad personnel were assessing and repairing damage to the tracks from the fire.

