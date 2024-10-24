An Alabama city’s ex-finance director pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $1M

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The former finance director for a city in a suburb of the central Alabama city of Birmingham has pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $1 million.

Robert Winston Burgett entered the plea Wednesday to three counts of wire fraud in federal court in Birmingham, al.com reported.

Burgett, 64, worked for the City of Homewood for 13 years until his retirement in March. Federal documents said Burgett used his position to embezzle about $950,000 between May 2023 and March 2024.

He hid his conduct by moving the city’s funds into a commercial bank account he controlled and then transferred the funds into his personal account, the news site said, citing the records. He also altered city bank account statements and made false journal entries in city records to cover up his actions, court records say.

“Today, Mr. Burgett publicly acknowledged and accepted full responsibility for his actions that resulted in the defrauding of the city of Homewood,’′ said defense attorney Tommy Spina. “He is deeply remorseful for the breach of trust he has caused to the city, its officials, and the residents he served. He understands the gravity of his actions and the impact they have had on the community.”

U.S. District Judge Anna Manasco scheduled sentencing for Feb. 26 of next year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama and Spina did not immediately respond to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment and further information on possible sentencing ranges.

Burgett was arrested earlier this year in connection with the case.

