An Arizona tribe is instituting a temporary curfew in response to violent crime

PHOENIX (AP) — A tribe in Arizona instituted a temporary curfew for members under 18 on Tuesday because of a recent increase in violent crime within the community.

Stephen Roe Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community south of Phoenix, declared a public safety emergency and instituted the nearly two-week curfew, which will run from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. every night until March 9.

“I will always take action whenever necessary to protect the Community’s youth, and I encourage all Community members to report any suspicious or criminal activity to the Gila River Police Department,” Lewis said in the statement posted on Instagram.

The announcement came the same day there was a shooting within the community, according to a Facebook post by the Gila River Police Department. In January, officers responded to at least four missing persons reports, 65 assaults and 17 drug-related cases, among other crimes, according to police.

The extent of the increase in violent crime was unclear, as was whether one specific incident resulted in the tribe’s decision.

The police department and the tribe declined to comment.

Those who don’t follow the curfew could face civil or criminal penalties, according to the announcement. That includes adults who cause a minor to violate the curfew.

Exceptions to the curfew may be made for emergencies, work, school or instances when a young person is accompanied by their parent or guardian, the tribe said.

Last year, the tribe temporarily banned dances after a tribal police officer was fatally shot and another wounded while responding to a reported disturbance at a home in one of the tribal community’s seven districts.

