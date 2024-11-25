An ex-casino dealer is accused of stealing from the pot more than a dozen times

CLEVELAND (AP) — A former casino dealer in Ohio has been charged with skimming from the pot more than a dozen times this summer.

How much the onetime poker room dealer at the JACK Cleveland Casino is accused of stealing isn’t spelled out in court records.

The 51-year-old man, of North Olmsted, Ohio, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 15 to violating casino gaming laws and misdemeanor theft. He’s due back in court for another hearing in early December.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney on Monday.

Authorities began investigating after a poker player accused the dealer of stealing from the pile of chips being wagered during a hand in September, according to records from the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which regulates casinos and investigates gambling crimes.

The casino reviewed the video and found other instances where he stole from the table, according to the commission. He was fired a day later. Court records show he is accused of stealing 14 times since early August.

