An inmate on trial with rapper Young Thug is now accused in a jailhouse bribery scheme

ATLANTA (AP) — Five people including an inmate connected to Atlanta rapper Young Thug are under arrest as part of an investigation into bribery and contraband circulating at the Fulton County detention center, Georgia authorities told local media outlets.

One of the people accused is former Fulton County detention center guard Karmen Bailey. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets Tuesday that Bailey, 31, was arrested Oct. 4 on four counts of violating the oath of a public officer, two counts of bribery, and two counts of obtaining, procuring or giving inmates prohibited items. Bailey is being held on $80,000 bond, records show. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The former guard is accused of accepting more than 20 payments worth $17,000 from family members of inmates she was supposed to be supervising, including from relatives of Marquavius Huey, one of six defendants on trial with rapper Young Thug in a long-running gang and racketeering case.

Jury selection began in January 2023 in the racketeering case against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, and other alleged members of the YSL organization, which prosecutors contend is an Atlanta-based gang responsible for the murders of at least three people.

Defense attorneys have said their clients are innocent and that YSL is simply the name of Williams’ record label.

According to investigators, cell phone records show Bailey took bribes from Huey’s mother, Malissa Huey, 45; and sister, Jermiyah Huey, 18. Malissa and Jermiyah Huey were both arrested and charged with one count of bribery each, WAGA-TV reported. Marquavious Huey and fellow inmate Osama Manuel face additional charges of possessing prohibited items, according to the television station.

Bailey began working at the jail in September 2023 and resigned this year amid the investigation.

In a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Huey’s attorney, Careton Matthews, said his client has been in custody for nearly three years.

“Unfortunately, it has become all too common that we hear about allegations of corruption, bribery and violations of oath of office by some of the men and women responsible for housing and securing those individuals who are in custody within the Fulton County Jail,” he said.

“Our client, Mr. Huey, has been in continuous custody since December 2021; and is cloaked with the presumption of innocence as to all of these recent allegations,” Matthews continued. “We plan to litigate this case in the courtroom; where all issues of proof will be zealously tested.”

