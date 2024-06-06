An Iowa man is accused of killing 3 people with a metal pipe

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A man is accused of killing three people and badly injuring a fourth by attacking them with a metal pipe at a rural Iowa home, authorities said Thursday.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the attack, but Sheriff Brian Gardner said in a news release that among the possible motives was that the crime might be made into a movie. He did not elaborate.

Luke Truesdell, 34, of Marion, was charged Thursday with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks said. It wasn’t immediately clear if Truesdell had an attorney. He did not have a listed phone number.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office found the victims after being called Wednesday to a home about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Cedar Rapids.

Gardner identified those killed as 44-year-old Romondus Lamar Cooper of Cedar Rapids, 26-year-old Keonna Victoria Ryan of Cedar Rapids, and 33-year-old Amanda Sue Parker of Vinton, Iowa. Brent Anthony Brown, 34, survived but is in critical condition, the sheriff said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.