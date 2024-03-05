AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

February 2024

Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip entered its fifth month as the toll on Gaza’s civilians mounted. Israel and the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group continued exchanging of fire over the border.

The United States mounted retaliatory strikes against the Iran-backed rebel Houthis in Yemen and militias in Iraq. Pakistan held heavily contested general elections.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made by The Associated Press’ photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in February 2024.

It was curated by Oded Balilty, the AP’s chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

