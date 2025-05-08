AP PHOTOS: A new pope is chosen

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Cardinal Robert Prevost, an American missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and leads the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first U.S. pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Prevost, 69, took the name Leo XIV.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.