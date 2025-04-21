AP PHOTOS: Colorful hats and costumes light up annual NYC Easter Parade
NEW YORK (AP) — Revelers wearing decorated hats and costumes participated in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in New York City on Sunday.
This gallery, curated by Associated Press photo editors, highlights images from the holiday event in front of St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.
