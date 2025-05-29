AP PHOTOS: Elon Musk is leaving the Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government

Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts with the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy. The billionaire entrepreneur posted Wednesday about his decision on X, his social media website.

