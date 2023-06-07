AP PHOTOS: From NYC’s skyline to Washington DC’s monuments, wildfire haze envelopes familiar sites

As firefighters in Canada battled hundreds of wildfires, the smoke spreading south engulfed New York City, Washington D.C. and beyond in a yellowish haze on Wednesday as people, many wearing masks, passed by familiar landmarks obscured by the smoky fog.

The New York City skyline could barely be seen across the Hudson River from New Jersey, while the Washington Monument and National Mall were enveloped in a rainless gray haze, where at one point a single jogger ran.

The New York Yankees took on the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night in a Yankee Stadium blanketed under a heavy amber pall, but Wednesday’s game was postponed because of the hazardous air quality.

In New York, commuters fished out pandemic-era face masks in the face of the hazardous conditions as masked street vendors did a brisk business selling them to those who had run out.

Haze from northern wildfires obscured the sun Wednesday morning as horsemen rode their mounts towards the track ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, scheduled for Saturday.

People wear face masks as they walk outside in the smoke-filled air in Herald Square, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yuki Iwamura In this GOES-16 GeoColor and fire temperature satellite image taken Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 6:40 p.m. EDT and provided by CIRA/NOAA, smoke from wildfires burning in the Canadian Provinces of Quebec, right, and Ontario, left, drift southward. (CIRA/NOAA via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS Previous Next

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.