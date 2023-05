AP PHOTOS: Pageantry, rain herald King Charles’ coronation

LONDON (AP) — A horse-drawn golden carriage. The sound of choristers and trumpeters filling Westminster Abbey. Hundreds of Coldstream Guards throwing their bearskin hats into the air and shouting “hip, hip hooray!” Pop stars, young and old. Not one, but several crowns. And of course, persistent rain.

The very British coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla went ahead Saturday seemingly without a hitch.

Around 2,000 guests attended the service and many thousands more well-wishers lined the route from the abbey to Buckingham Palace to celebrate the occasion. Some had camped for days in the volatile spring weather to secure a spot along the Mall that would guarantee a view of Charles and Camilla riding in the fairy-tale coach, wearing their crowns.

The largest British military procession in 70 years accompanied them back to the palace. Shortly thereafter, Charles and Camilla appeared on the balcony with other senior members of the royal family to wave to the adoring crowds assembled below as an aerobatic team of jets roared overhead.

Amid one of the biggest security operations Britain has ever seen, several dozen anti-monarchy and environmental protesters were arrested.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Pezzali Britain's King Charles III greets the crowd as he and Queen Camilla travel to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach after their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Rob Pinney/Pool Photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rob Pinney Previous Next

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.