AP PHOTOS: Protests by pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators span the world as war escalates

From Bangladesh to Las Vegas and Brazil to Rome, demonstrations by supporters of Israel and the Palestinians were held around the world as people took to the streets to expresses their views and often outrage as the war escalated between Israel and Hamas militants.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets of Rome, Barcelona, Brasilia, Buenos Aires, Vancouver and other cities and towns to show support for one side or the other. In San Francisco and other cities, demonstrators from the opposing sides faced off across main streets.

In Paris, people gathered to support Israel as the Eiffel Tower was lit in the colors of that country, and in Rome more gathered at the Emperor Tito’s Arch as it was also light up in blue and white.

In Karachi, Pakistan, people burned Israelis and American flags while in London people held candle light vigils for Israeli victims.

