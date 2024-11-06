AP Race Call: Democrat Jason Crow wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado’s 6th Congressional District

Democrat Jason Crow won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday. He initially won the seat in 2018, becoming the first Democrat to represent the central district since it was created in the early 1980s. Crow, a former Army Ranger who served three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, was appointed in 2020 as one of seven House managers of former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. He also is a member of the task force investigating the attempted assassination of Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. The Associated Press declared Crow the winner at 9:40 p.m. EST.

