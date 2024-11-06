AP Race Call: Democrat Joseph Morelle wins reelection to U.S. House in New York’s 25th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Joseph Morelle won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Morelle was first elected to represent the Rochester-area district in 2018 after serving as majority leader in the New York State Assembly. In Congress, he is the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee. Morelle in July proposed a constitutional amendment seeking to reverse the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution, saying the ruling undermined the foundation of the country’s democracy. The Associated Press declared Morelle the winner at 9:40 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.