AP Race Call: Democrat Kweisi Mfume wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday. Mfume defeated Republican Scott Collier in a heavily Democratic district that includes much of Baltimore, Maryland’s largest city. Mfume first served in the House from 1987 to 1996. He left Congress to lead the NAACP from 1996 until 2004. He won the seat again in the majority-Black district in 2020. The Associated Press declared Mfume the winner at 9:28 p.m. EST.

