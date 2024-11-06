AP Race Call: Democrat Nanette Barragan wins reelection to U.S. House in California’s 44th Congressional District

Democrat Nanette Diaz Barragan won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. She defeated Republican Roger Groh in the heavily Democratic 44th District that cuts through parts of Los Angeles and Long Beach and includes the Port of Los Angeles. She chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. She was elected to the U.S. House in November 2016, becoming the first Latina represent the district. She is the daughter of immigrant parents from Mexico. Her interests include immigration reform and the environment. The Associated Press declared Diaz Barragan the winner at 12:11 a.m. EST.

