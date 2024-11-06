AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Iowa

Former President Donald Trump won Iowa on Tuesday, claiming the state’s six electoral votes. Formerly considered a swing state, Iowa has proved to be a clear example of Trump’s appeal among Republican voters and his staying power in the GOP. A majority of Iowans backed Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but chose Trump decisively in 2016 and again in 2020. Now, after easily earning the support of Iowa’s Republican caucusgoers earlier this year and buoying his reelection bid, Trump has won the state in three consecutive presidential elections. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 10:40 p.m. EST.

