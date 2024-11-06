AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins New Mexico

Kamala Harris won New Mexico on Tuesday, adding five electoral votes to Democrats’ tally. The Democratic Party’s influence in New Mexico has only grown over the last two decades, with former President George W. Bush being the last Republican to win the state in 2004. Harris never made any campaign stops in the state, but support in New Mexico’s more populous areas outweighed voters in conservative pockets as second-term Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of the state’s congressional delegation campaigned on the vice president’s behalf. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 11:33 p.m. EST.

