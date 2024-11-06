AP Race Call: Republican John McGuire wins election to U.S. House in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District

Republican John McGuire won election to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Tuesday, holding the seat for his party. McGuire, a state senator and former Navy SEAL, defeated Democrat Gloria Witt, a political newcomer and the owner of an executive coaching business. McGuire became the Republican nominee for the 5th District after narrowly ousting incumbent Rep. Bob Good in a primary race last June. In a recount of the primary results, election officials said McGuire defeated Good by fewer than 375 votes out of nearly 63,000 cast. The Associated Press declared McGuire the winner at 10:52 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.