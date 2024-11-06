AP Race Call: Republican Patrick Morrisey wins election for governor in West Virginia

Republican Patrick Morrisey captured the governor’s office in West Virginia on Tuesday. Morrisey defeated Huntington Democratic Mayor Steve Williams. Morrisey has served three terms as the state’s attorney general. He had a lopsided advantage in campaign fundraising over Williams in a state where registered Republicans far outnumber Democrats. Morrisey grew up in New Jersey and moved to West Virginia in 2006. He’s the fourth Republican elected to a first term as West Virginia’s governor since 1933. Republican Gov. Jim Justice was barred by law from running for a third consecutive term. The Associated Press declared Morrisey the winner at 7:30 p.m. EST.

