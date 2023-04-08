AP-Week in Pictures: Global / April 1 – 7, 2023

April 1 – 7, 2023

From Holy Week celebrations to protests in France over the nationwide resistance to a government proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week. The selections was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City. Follow AP visual journalism: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.