AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Feb. 18-24, 2023

Feb. 18-24, 2023

From people marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to carnival celebrations in Brazil, Spain and Lithuania, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

A Ukrainian soldier looks out of a self-propelled artillery vehicle on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos) Pigeons take off from the beach in front of a large screen televising Russian President Vladimir Putin delivering his annual state of the nation address, in Sevastopol, Crimea, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo)

