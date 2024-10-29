Armed suspect at Atlanta hotel is taken into custody after multiple shots reported

ATLANTA (AP) — Multiple gunshots were reported at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon, and police said an armed person is in custody.

Atlanta Police Department and SWAT arrived at the hotel around 2:30 p.m. to investigate the barricaded person in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood. Police set up a perimeter around the hotel and ordered a shelter in place advisory for nearby residents.

Authorities shut down several major streets. Police later lifted the shelter in place advisory but asked people to avoid the area.

Nearby streets in the area will remain closed as authorities investigate, police said.

