As he prepares to leave office, Biden urges incoming Democratic lawmakers to reach across the aisle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday called on incoming Democratic lawmakers who will govern in the minority to always be mindful of other people’s perspectives — even when they may be wrong.

At a reception meant to welcome new, mostly young, Democratic lawmakers to Washington, the nation’s oldest and outgoing Democratic president — reflective as he shared some war stories of his past and pointed to challenges ahead — urged the new generation of legislators to listen and work across the aisle.

“We don’t do that anymore,” he said in the White House State Room. “The single greatest loss we have is that we don’t know each other anymore.”

The new slate of roughly 30 Democratic lawmakers arrive prepared to be in the minority in the executive and legislative branches. Democrats faced a crushing loss in the 2024 general election — after Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris lost her bid for the presidency. Republicans also maintained control of the House in the November election and won a narrow majority in the Senate.

New incoming lawmakers on Sunday expressed hope they can make a difference.

President Joe Biden speaks at a reception for new Democratic members of Congress in the State Dining Room of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta

California Rep. Sam Liccardo, a former San Jose mayor, told The Associated Press that while he expects limitations as a new Democratic member of Congress, he believes there will be opportunities to make change by focusing on common areas of agreement.

“I’m not expecting as a first-term member I will be the one to cut the deal on the border,” he said. “On the other hand, there are other issues like housing costs, low-income house tax credits, where there have been relative consensus to build a majority on.”

At the reception, Biden recalled his entry to Washington more than 50 years ago. He was just 29 when he was first elected to Congress in 1972, having ousted longtime incumbent Republican Caleb Boggs. At the time of his election, Biden didn’t meet the Senate’s minimum age requirement but turned 30 a couple of weeks after he won his race.

He talked about the importance of building relationships with lawmakers across the aisle. “You don’t have to give up your principles to build relationships,” Biden said.

He also talked about the challenges the U.S. faces internationally and domestically. “We’re in an entirely new era, everything has changed. Our safety depends on who our partners are and who our allies are.”

New Democratic Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari, speaking on CNN on Sunday, said she’s hopeful to work on issues like housing affordability, climate issues and reproductive freedom. “These are issues that young people have said loud and clear are important to them.” “And I think, some of these issues, we can also work on in a bipartisan way.”

And while new Rep. Adam Gray, D-Calif., was elected to office, his district also voted for Trump over Harris by five points.

“I think what Americans want to see is border security,” Gray told CNN, “Obviously, the last Congress wasn’t serious enough, which is why the American people sent me here and sent a strong message that they want change. Status quo is not going to do it.”

Liccardo said Biden’s past experience shows that “he appreciates the importance of the passage of the torch.” The Sunday event “is an opportunity for him to bless and share a moment with the next generation of leaders in the country.”

