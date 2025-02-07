At 72 years old and out of the NFL, Bill Belichick makes presence known at the Super Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — At 72 years old and out of the NFL, Bill Belichick still stole the show during Super Bowl week.

What’s the former Patriots coach wearing on the red carpet?

Try all of his Super Bowl rings.

He was the the Bill of the ball at the NFL Honors, where Belichick not only flashed and flexed the gaudy bling earned from winning more Super Bowls over his vaunted career than any other coach in history, but earned a kindly roasting at the awards show — social media was less kind — for walking arm-in-arm with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Belichick even dumped his trademark hoodie for a burgundy sports coat while Hudson stunned in a silver sequin dress.

Former NFL head coach Bill Belichick shows his Super Bowl rings as he walks the red carpet at the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 59 football game, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson

Stories about Belichick pop up these days about as often on TMZ as they do involving the NFL, or even his new gig as head coach at North Carolina. Hudson turned heads when she appeared to also sport one of Belichick’s Super Bowl rings — but on THAT finger — that even fueled engagement rumors on social media and other publications. The Daily Mail posted photos of Hudson “ flaunting a stunning sparkler ” at a charity event Wednesday in New Orleans.

Hang tight, paparazzi.

Hudson posted on Instagram that the ring she wore at Honors was a Bridgewater State University Bearcats National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship ring.

Not even Tom Brady has one of those.

Like any young couple — well, OK, any couple with one young person in it — they were spotted after the show hitting Bourbon Street bars looking for a good time.

The grumpy coach who couldn’t be bothered in New England with any meaningful quotes and conversation with reporters has turned into a bit of a media darling since his split with the Patriots. He clowns around and offers insights on “The Pat McAfee Show” and even hosted a pair of podcasts. He even appeared on the NFL Network on Thursday night — where he refused to pick a Super Bowl winner between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

“He’s changed in a good way. I like it,” retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski told The Associated Press. “I like it big time. How he’s been representing. How’s he swaggy. How he’s been in a new world, not coaching in the NFL. He’s been spectacular. Everyone loves him now.”

Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as head coach at New England and two more as an assistant with the New York Giants, even seems to have a sense of humor about himself, at least when it comes to his relationship with Hudson.

Honors host and rapper Snoop Dogg poked fun at the age gap between Belichick and Hudson during his monologue, joking he remembered the old days of the NFL when the Cowboys were good, the Chiefs were bad, “and I remember, what was it, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet.”

Belichick and Hudson politely laughed at the joke while the crowd “awwwed” at the punchline.

On social media, the jokes flew faster than a Saquon Barkley 60-yard touchdown run.

One person posted a picture of the two at the awards show and wrote, “You can make fun of Bill Belichick all you want, but I think it’s really nice that he took his girlfriend to the NFL Awards even if it is a school night.” Another posted a photo collage that included Napster and “Toy Story 2,” and wrote, “All of these things are older than Bill Belichick’s girlfriend. ”

Date nights might be harder to come by once Belichick goes back to college.

Belichick signed a five-year deal with North Carolina in December that pays him $10 million in base and supplemental salary per year — though it is guaranteed only for the first three years, including for buyout purposes — and there is also up to $3.5 million in annual bonuses.

That’s enough scratch to buy all the rings Hudson could want to slip on — just like her boyfriend — all her fingers.

