ATV crashes into pickup on rural Colorado road, killing 2 toddlers and 2 adults

BRUSH, Colo. (AP) — An all-terrain vehicle crashed into a pickup truck on a rural road on Colorado’s plains, killing two toddlers and two adults, authorities said Thursday.

The crash happened Wednesday after the driver of the Polaris RZR all-terrain vehicle went through a stop sign and hit a Ram 5500 traveling through the intersection of two county roads about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Brush, the Colorado State Patrol said. The 22-year-old male driver of the ATV and his three passengers — a 22-year-old woman and two children, ages 1 and 2 — died, said Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, a state patrol spokesperson.

The driver of the Ram suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Troopers investigating the crash suspect alcohol played a role, Moltrer said.

