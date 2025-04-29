Authorities believe crash through Illinois after-school building that killed 4 wasn’t targeted

CHATHAM, Ill. (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday they believe a crash through an Illinois after-school building that killed three kids and one teenager wasn’t targeted.

A car traveled through a field, then smashed through a building outside Springfield, Illinois, on Monday afternoon. In an update Tuesday morning, police said two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed. Six more children were taken to hospitals and one remains in critical condition.

The driver, who was not injured, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and police said toxicology reports were pending.

The cause was under investigation, but police said the crash doesn’t appear to be a targeted attack.

Police block a road leading to a building where a car smashed through during an after-school program, killing several people and injuring others, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Chatham, Ill. (AP Photo/John O'Connor) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John O'Connor

Associated Press reporter Lisa Baumann contributed to this report from Bellingham, Washington.

