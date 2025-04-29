Authorities believe crash through Illinois after-school building that killed 4 wasn’t targeted
CHATHAM, Ill. (AP) — Authorities said Tuesday they believe a crash through an Illinois after-school building that killed three kids and one teenager wasn’t targeted.
A car traveled through a field, then smashed through a building outside Springfield, Illinois, on Monday afternoon. In an update Tuesday morning, police said two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed. Six more children were taken to hospitals and one remains in critical condition.
The driver, who was not injured, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and police said toxicology reports were pending.
The cause was under investigation, but police said the crash doesn’t appear to be a targeted attack.
___
Associated Press reporter Lisa Baumann contributed to this report from Bellingham, Washington.
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.