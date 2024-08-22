Baby among at least 10 people drown after migrant boat overturns on Serbia-Bosnia border

BRATUNAC, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A baby was among at least 10 people who drowned after a boat carrying migrants overturned while crossing the Drina river from Serbia to Bosnia, officials in the two Balkan countries said Thursday.

Serbian police received a call around 5 a.m. from their counterparts in Bosnia and a citizen who reported the accident, said Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

Dacic initially said that 18 migrants, including three children, managed to cross into Bosnia, out of 25 people who were in the boat when it overturned. But he later said that the number of victims had reached 10 people, which suggests there might have been more migrants in the boat when it capsized.

“The lifeless body of a baby that is about nine months old has been found,” said Dacic. “The baby was with its mother whose body was pulled out of the river earlier today.”

“Police and rescuers are continuing a further search of the Drina river and the surrounding terrain,” said Dacic in a statement.

In this photograph made available by the Serbian Ministry of Interior, Serbian Police officers search a bank of the Drina River near the town of Ljubovija, Serbia, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Out of 18 migrants who made it to shore, 16 are from Syria and two are from Egypt, Dacic said. 10 of them are minors.

Bosnian emergency official Boris Trninic said earlier there were about 30 people in the boat, 15 of whom reached safety,

It was not immediately possible to confirm the exact number of people on the boat.

Migrants using the so-called Balkan land route in their efforts to reach Western Europe come to Serbia from Bulgaria or North Macedonia before moving on to Hungary, Croatia or Bosnia.

To reach wealthy European countries, people fleeing wars and poverty often turn to people smugglers to take them across borders without authorization.

___

Follow AP coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.