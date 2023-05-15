Biden is just ‘pop’ at granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Biden took a brief break from being president on Monday to focus on being “pop,” attending his granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.

Maisy is the youngest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, who both attended the ceremony. Also present were Maisy’s older sisters, Naomi and Finnegan, and first lady Jill Biden, and the Bidens’ daughter, Ashley Biden.

Before the commencement, some students waved at the president and took photos. He waved back and pumped his fist. But other than that, Biden was just another face in the crowd, albeit a very recognizable one. The family sat stage left, apart from the rest of the audience.

Idina Menzel, the actress and singer, gave the commencement address, even belting out a few lines of a song from the musical “Rent.”

After the ceremony, Biden and his family went to a lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant.

President Joe Biden attends his granddaughter Maisy Biden's commencement ceremony with first lady Jill Biden and children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Semansky Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks with his sister Ashley Biden as they attend his daughter Maisy Biden's commencement ceremony at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Patrick Semansky Previous Next

