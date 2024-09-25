Biden says all-out war is still possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates

By AAMER MADHANI The Associated Press
President Joe Biden joins ABC's "The View" for a live interview in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. With the President are Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manuel Balce Ceneta]

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that “all-out war” is still possible as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates, but he’s hopeful an off-ramp can be found to prevent further bloodshed.

Biden spoke during an interview on ABC’s “The View.” His comments come after days of back and forth between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon that have killed hundreds and rekindled fears of a broader war in the Middle East.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.