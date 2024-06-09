Body believed to be missing TV presenter Michael Mosley found on Greek island

ATHENS (AP) — Police said that a body believed to be that of missing British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found on a Greek island Sunday morning. A police spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of an ongoing investigation, said the body was found on a rocky coast by a private boat and that formal identification was pending.

